Douglas Macgregor: Ukraine's Military Wiped Out in Kursk - The Numbers Are Staggering!
In a shocking update, Douglas Macgregor breaks down the dire state of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, detailing unprecedented casualties and vehicle losses that have left its forces crippled. With over 2,600 soldiers lost in a single day and countless military vehicles destroyed, Ukraine faces one of the greatest military disasters of this war. Russian forces have achieved air superiority, further devastating Ukrainian defenses. Macgregor questions how much longer Ukraine can hold on as strategic towns fall and their offensive capabilities crumble under Russian pressure. Could this be the turning point in the conflict?

