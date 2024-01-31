Create New Account
Mind Control and how we can escape from it (Jason Christoff on interview with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich)
In the interview with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, the propaganda researcher Jason Christoff vividly displays methods of mind control. He reveals to what extent these strategies influence us in our daily lives and how we can face those and escape from them.

www.kla.tv/28022

