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Εντοπίστηκε και επίσημα (μετρήσιμη πλέον) καρκινογόνος ουσία στα rapid και pcr test....💥
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371 views • November 28, 2021
Μήπως αρχίζουν να τρίζουν καρέκλες;;;
Εντοπίστηκε και επίσημα (μετρήσιμη πλέον ) καρκινογόνος ουσία στις μπατονέτες των rapid και pcr test σε διαπιστευμένο εργαστήριο στην Κύπρο .
Θα συνεχίσουν να κάνουν τα τεστ τα παιδιά και ενήλικες κάθε 72 ώρες;
Σοκ: Εντοπίστηκε το καρκινογόνο οξείδιο του αιθυλενίου στις μπατονέτες των rapid test του Covid-19!
https://www.pronews.gr/ygeia/1027539_sok-karkinogono-oxeidio-toy-aithylenioy-stis-mpatonetes-ton-rapid-test-epivevaiosi-ton
Εντοπίστηκε και επίσημα (μετρήσιμη πλέον ) καρκινογόνος ουσία στις μπατονέτες των rapid και pcr test σε διαπιστευμένο εργαστήριο στην Κύπρο .
Θα συνεχίσουν να κάνουν τα τεστ τα παιδιά και ενήλικες κάθε 72 ώρες;
Σοκ: Εντοπίστηκε το καρκινογόνο οξείδιο του αιθυλενίου στις μπατονέτες των rapid test του Covid-19!
https://www.pronews.gr/ygeia/1027539_sok-karkinogono-oxeidio-toy-aithylenioy-stis-mpatonetes-ton-rapid-test-epivevaiosi-ton
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