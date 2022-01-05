Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer: Stop saying that you had it, stop saying you know someone who had it – C0vid is a HOAX



Brilliant, lovely and wonderful (as always) Dr Amandha



I can't help but keep thinking of an old saying (I like old sayings lots) - you can't cure stupid.



I have been telling people this since it started. People are fucking stupid for the most part. These people dont seem to be able to parse the fact that if there was a pandemic bodies would be rotting in the streets.The vaccine is the virus!



And remember folks what really make you sick – Environmental factors, stress, poisoned food and water, the chemical engineering, EMF radiation and 5G is the elephant in the room – its radiation poisoning make sickness with same symptoms that they have put out for Convid. Now they've changed the symptoms of the latest Moronic (anagram) variant to match the symptoms of vaccine damage!! Does that not ring loud bells for you? If not, you are absolutely brainwashed!!



“

Dear Amandha is still on point!!! Also check out Drs. Andrew Kaufman, Robert Young, and Jennifer Daniels....all agree.....with this dear woman!!! [but none are twice-born...Jn 3] The Germ Theory is medical propaganda, it has always been satanic deceit. They are guilty of murdering billions. These are the maniacs that start wars and sell supplies to both sides, loaning billions [and trillions] to those they are bankrupting and putting into permanent debt slavery. They are the printers of the monopoly money, which they fix the prices of....They are the owners of the politicians and controllers of election outcomes, the rulers of the royals of the world.” - offline111