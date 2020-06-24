© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HCQ 'Studies' Amount to Mass Murder in Attempt to Discredit its Use in Treatment of Covid
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • June 24, 2020
Three huge Hydroxychloroquine studies exposed as Nuremberg Code violations amounting to mass-murder were orchestrated to discredit the use of an off-patent, dirt cheap treatment for the Covid. What Happened: Several countries directed to jointly run studies giving what amounted to LETHAL doses, at 4 times recommended amounts to compromised and in some cases unconscious participants, already on life-support, without their consent to 'show' the dangers of using the drug. "Studies" did not include Zithromyecin or the use of any ZINC! The use of all three together in combination, comprising the recommended protocol already PROVEN to have over 93% success in clinical outcomes in use by doctors worldwide since the Plandemic started. BOGUS! GARBAGE!, BULL!
Excerpted from : You Are Free TV published on June 23,2020 entitled:
#TREASON: H C Q M_rders, House Franken V Lies #TracerStazi
Excerpted from : You Are Free TV published on June 23,2020 entitled:
#TREASON: H C Q M_rders, House Franken V Lies #TracerStazi
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.