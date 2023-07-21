Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PARENTS VS PEDOS DEFEAT DEPOP DEMONIACS!
channel image
High Hopes
2650 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
2 views
Published Yesterday

Jeffrey Prather


July 20, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


HOMOSEXUAL DEM IRS WHISTLE BLOWER!

JOE CUTS WUHAN LAB FUND$!

SOUND + SMALL TOWN DOOMS MONSTER MEDIA!

COLLINS PRAGMATISTS BATTLE BIRTH RATES!


Never get stuck in an emergency. Visit our sponsors:

➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http: //PratherDeal.com

➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com

------------------------


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31751y-parents-vs-pedos-defeat-depop-demoniacs.html

Keywords
presidentjoe bidenhomosexualpedophilescollinsdepopulationparentsintelligencepedosdembirth ratesjeffrey pratherprather pointsound of freedomsmall townirs whistleblowerwuhan lab funds cutmonster mediapragmatists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket