Deception, Trickery & Conspiracy: The End of the Italian Christopher Columbus - Manuel Rosa

According to many history books, explorer Christopher Columbus ‘discovered’ America in 1492. But what if the accepted story is not only incorrect, but is a narrative which has hidden ulterior motives and international conspiracy for over 500 years? Who really WAS Columbus? Investigative historian and AO guest author Manuel Rosa joins Ancient Origins Premium for an exclusive webinar to reveal the hidden history of Christopher Columbus. The results will shock you – and could change history books forever.



Manuel Rosa , author of Columbus: The Untold Story (5-Star review winner) is a Portuguese-American, investigative historian and author who emigrated from the Azores to the Boston area in 1973. He currently lives in North Carolina and works at Duke University’s Cancer Institute. Regarded as the world's foremost authority on Columbus, Rosa's own "voyage of discovery" began during the Columbus quincentennial, when his doubts were stirred by the marriage of a lowly foreigner to a highborn Portuguese lady. Such a union might pass muster as a fairy tale today, but it would have been unthinkable back then! The closer Rosa looked, the more certain he became that he was on to something, and before long he was spending all of his free time on research, now resulting in a history-changing book.