PILLS AND PROFITS: MERCK TO MAKE BILLIONS FROM USG-FUNDED COVID TREATMENT

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Big Pharma Merck is set to rake in billions of dollars from its new "not-ivermectin" Covid treatment - despite the US taxpayer paying for the drug's original development. Also today - no wonder Attorney General Merrick Garland loves Critical Race Theory: His family is set to make big bucks from pushing the curriculum to classrooms across the country.