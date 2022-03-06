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CNN engañandote usando un videojuego.
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11 views • March 06, 2022
En los últimos días de febrero el canal de Fake News CNN usó imágenes del videojuego War Thunder como si fueran imágenes del comienzo de la guerra de Ucrania, donde supuestamente el ejército ruso bombardeaba a la población civil.
Os dejo el enlace al video del juego:
https://youtu.be/ofcEon9Y-Ys
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Os dejo el enlace al video del juego:
https://youtu.be/ofcEon9Y-Ys
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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