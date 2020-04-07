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GAME EXPLAINED: THERE IS NO COVID-19 AS PORTRAYED
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127 views • April 07, 2020
The whole story... while the rest of the world goes crazy. (2:34:26) 5G broadcast at 60 GHz is sufficient to mass kill many by depriving the human body of the ability to absorb oxygen=electronic strangulation=kill switch. Sheeple will not know what hit them. If you have backbone you'll massively DEMAND that 5G in all of its delivery modes be stopped or wish you had... The next step in this game is yours. David also conjectures that the hunters will become the hunted in times such as this.
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