Speak out, don't look away for if you do, you are complicit

I've been trying to wake my family up for the last two years, ringing the alarm bells about the vaccination/genocide, the chemtrails, the dangers of fluoride, chemicals, GMO etc. in our environment of which 5g is the biggest bioweapon. The lies we've been told about history. The tyranny of the corrupt pharmaceutical and financial system that want to keep us sick and blame us for all their manmade problems. Unfortunately it falls in deaf ears (of many, including my own sister who is a midwife and has her own practice!) The indifference and disregard of human life is staggering. Like the picture of the smiling nurses of the third reich eating blueberries while the smoke comes out of the crematoria in the concentration camp. This looking away is almost unbearable and therefore I will never keep silent. I am a child of God, a woman of faith and a warrior of Christ and I stand for the truth. Time is short. Speak out. Help each other for the sake of humanity. Don't sell your brothers and sisters off by the pound. Don't sell your soul, ever. The most precious you've been given. Amen 🙏