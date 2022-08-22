BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Speak out, don't look away for if you do, you are complicit
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
357 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
275 views • August 22, 2022

I've been trying to wake my family up for the last two years, ringing the alarm bells about the vaccination/genocide, the chemtrails, the dangers of fluoride, chemicals, GMO etc. in our environment of which 5g is the biggest bioweapon. The lies we've been told about history. The tyranny of the corrupt pharmaceutical and financial system that want to keep us sick and blame us for all their manmade problems. Unfortunately it falls in deaf ears (of many, including my own sister who is a midwife and has her own practice!) The indifference and disregard of human life is staggering. Like the picture of the smiling nurses of the third reich eating blueberries while the smoke comes out of the crematoria in the concentration camp. This looking away is almost unbearable and therefore I will never keep silent. I am a child of God, a woman of faith and a warrior of Christ and I stand for the truth. Time is short. Speak out. Help each other for the sake of humanity. Don't sell your brothers and sisters off by the pound. Don't sell your soul, ever. The most precious you've been given. Amen 🙏

Keywords
vaccinationstruthgenocidesheddinghelpspeak outsilencespontaneous abortionsdeaf earsstill births
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Brain scans reveal how acupuncture targets depression&#8217;s deepest symptoms

Brain scans reveal how acupuncture targets depression’s deepest symptoms

Willow Tohi
From forest to wellness: The growing buzz around lion&#8217;s mane

From forest to wellness: The growing buzz around lion’s mane

HRS Editors
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: When DNA damage crosses into the next generation

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: When DNA damage crosses into the next generation

Belle Carter
Kiwi Skin Is Edible, Boosts Fiber and Antioxidants

Kiwi Skin Is Edible, Boosts Fiber and Antioxidants

Coco Somers
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy