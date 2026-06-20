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Gradus Intrus
TK's Meme Music Videos
TK's Meme Music Videos
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Hello, friend!

 

How would you like to continue this “Year of the Fire Horse” with some more ‘Troubled Horse’?

 

Well, go on ahead and take a sip of that tainted water before you begin. If you are unaware, we are under attack in all of our White homelands. By a global cartel that has subverted the very foundations of civilization itself with its immoral satanic ways. Hence the need to bring my horses home and put a stop to it all once and for all.

 

With that being said, how much would it cost for me to sleep in your head? Worry not! For I assure you that I will do so rent free. Because if another man’s name can embody all your fears, that just means you are one step closer to my grave.

 

My dear Shirleen, with this bright clearing in sight make sure you don’t lie. Let them know I’ve been losing, but the winds are beginning to change. This time over I have the upper hand as you watch my meme music video titled, "Step Inside".

 

 

 

The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.

 

 

Do you wish to learn more about ‘Troubled Horse’?

Check them out and purchase their music @:

 

riseaboverecords.com/artists/riseaboveartists/troubled-horse

discogs.com/artist/1768869-Troubled-Horse

 

 

 

I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz.

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.

 

 

Periculum in mora.

  

 

Gradus Intrus© 2026 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Keywords
videopoliticscorruptiontruthisraelmusicwarww3troublemusic videosovereigntymemememeswarssubversioninsidehorsestepgoverntroubledsubvertsubvertingcorruptingtroubled horsestep inside
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy