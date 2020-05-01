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Army of Medical Brown Shirt Tracking Corps Created By the Clinton 'Global' Initiative and Leftist Politicians
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15 views • May 01, 2020
The Clinton Foundation is working with Leftist Governors to create a ‘National Contact Tracing Corps’
Special Report By Greg Reese who is an editor and producer. His experience with video production stems from a lifelong passion for the craft. His motivation for serving is to uphold the rights of the individual, the pursuit of happiness, and the pursuit of truth. Wherever it may lead.
Special Report By Greg Reese who is an editor and producer. His experience with video production stems from a lifelong passion for the craft. His motivation for serving is to uphold the rights of the individual, the pursuit of happiness, and the pursuit of truth. Wherever it may lead.
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