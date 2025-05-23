RED shirt Friday “Faith In The Foxhole; Hope On The Homefront” song excerpt

Toward The Mark song “Faith In The Foxhole & Hope On The Homefront” tribute for all who serve; wear a “RED” shirt on Fridays signaling we “R”emember “E”veryone “D”eployed in service to our God-given God-blessed United States of America – Reminder for Americans first to realize that our service heroes -those deployed to “foxhole places” and those on the homefront- give of their entire lives, and personally sacrifice their own freedoms, to serve US, to protect and defend The Constitution of The USA against all enemies, foreign and domestic, which reaches to the very ENDS of the EARTH.

#REDshirtFriday #RememberEveryoneDeployed #FaithInTheFoxhole #HopeOnTheHomeFront #HonoringAllWhoServe





4 min., 23 sec.

THANK YOU to each service person, your life is in our prayers;

Your very presence worldwide declares God is blessing there.

May the world never forget what through your service we truly see—

you are not just a patriot, but a life-saving prophecy.

#LayingDownYourLifeForAFriend #NoGreaterLoveThanThis #John15verse13





