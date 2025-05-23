BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RED shirt Friday “Faith In The Foxhole; Hope On The Homefront” song excerpt
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
1 follower
1
23 views • 17 hours ago

Toward The Mark song “Faith In The Foxhole & Hope On The Homefront” tribute for all who serve; wear a “RED” shirt on Fridays signaling we “R”emember “E”veryone “D”eployed in service to our God-given God-blessed United States of America – Reminder for Americans first to realize that our service heroes -those deployed to “foxhole places” and those on the homefront- give of their entire lives, and personally sacrifice their own freedoms, to serve US, to protect and defend The Constitution of The USA against all enemies, foreign and domestic, which reaches to the very ENDS of the EARTH.

#REDshirtFriday #RememberEveryoneDeployed #FaithInTheFoxhole #HopeOnTheHomeFront #HonoringAllWhoServe


4 min., 23 sec.

THANK YOU to each service person, your life is in our prayers;

Your very presence worldwide declares God is blessing there.

May the world never forget what through your service we truly see—

you are not just a patriot, but a life-saving prophecy.

#LayingDownYourLifeForAFriend #NoGreaterLoveThanThis #John15verse13


Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or tea, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives that, like us, see our eternal need to "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"! #KeithAndBrendaLeeShealy #faithandhope #PressinIn #TowardTheMark #BetweenTheLinesTTMmessages *********************

WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for any TTM resource specials mentioned in posted notes.)

Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcome...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

Email Us: [email protected]

To drop us a line: Toward The Mark, PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

The music in this video may be part of Toward The Mark’s inventory of resources that are available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… mp3 or CD compilation of music projects 🎶 “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.

**********************

#KeithShealysTowardTheMark #ForThePrize

Keywords
soldiermilitaryptsdgracefaithorderpatriotmarinehopelegacyguardrememberambassadorsdisciplinesailorunsung heroesairmanends of the earthproverb 91red-shirt friday
