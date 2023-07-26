Shifting Your Bank Accounts to FedNow Without Your Knowledge - by Lynette Zang

The FedNow payment system launched four days ago and there are major concerns about how this infrastructure could lead to Central Bank Digital Currencies, and the reset of the USD. Your money is becoming less and less safe by the day. One of our clients received a suspicious letter from their bank telling them there were some "exciting changes" coming. The letter said most of their account information would stay the same but some account features and their online experience would be changing. I asked to see the prospectus and after days of digging, I just confirmed that FedNow was behind these changes, and I'll show you how they're doing it.

Questions on how to protect your wealth from an unstable global financial system? Schedule your FREE strategy call with our seasoned consultants. 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon or by calling 866-974-3284.

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️

🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang















