TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT HISTORY - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-childrenhistory/
As concerned parents know all too well, the revolution of the mind is an intergenerational project. It is more important than ever that we take back the responsibility for educating our children about history and about the way the world really works. There are many tools we can use to help us in that task, and today Connor Boyack introduces us to another one: a Tuttle Twins story-based American history textbook called America’s History: A Tuttle Twins Series of Stories.