A Johns Hopkins University (JHU) professor has apparently advised a sex worker-activist to create a "mass movement" promoting the idea of children in the sex industry. This was based on the audio recorded by an undercover journalist during the Socialism 2023 conference.
Karlyn Borysenko, a psychologist and an independent reporter, attended the conference held in Chicago from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4. Socialists and activists from all over the country gathered in the conference for talks on topics such as Marxism and strategies for left-wing causes.
One of the panels titled "The Politics of Childhood" featured Jules Gill-Peterson, a male associate professor at JHU who identifies as female. Another speaker on the panel was Sophie Lewis, the author of the book "Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family."
Read More: https://discern.tv/evil-professor-promotes-idea-of-mass-movement-in-favor-of-child-prostitution/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.