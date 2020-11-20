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Curing Cancer With Good Food - How Chris Beat Cancer, Book Summary
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35 views • November 20, 2020
"Finding the cure for cancer" is basically a cliché. Cancer is describing a highly diverse group of diseases, which is one reason there will never be "the cure" for cancer.
What are some of the choices we can make to stack the deck in our favor - preventing and possibly even reversing growing tumors in our body?
Chris Wark was diagnosed with stage IIIC colon cancer. Instead of taking traditional (chemo) therapy, he chose to change his life... and live long enough to write his book!
Visit
https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/
Pick up the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1401956114
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What are some of the choices we can make to stack the deck in our favor - preventing and possibly even reversing growing tumors in our body?
Chris Wark was diagnosed with stage IIIC colon cancer. Instead of taking traditional (chemo) therapy, he chose to change his life... and live long enough to write his book!
Visit
https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/
Pick up the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1401956114
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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