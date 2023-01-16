Harvard's 'Fountain of Youth' / High Profile Deaths / David Wilkerson Prophecy Being Fulfilled?

What a season for signs, signal events and situations! In this video:
Harvard discovers a 'Fountain of Youth'
Recent High Profile Deaths
Is this David Wilkerson prophecy about global economic collapse triggered in Japan being fulfilled?
Has AI already crushed "human potential"?
Led Zeppelin "10 Years Gone" resonating the recent signs
Nascar Cup won by car #22 IN '22 - resonating 666 and goddess.
Strange energy building toward Super Bowl
