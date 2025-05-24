BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (20250531 S2E102) Honoring the Fallen Beyond Memorial-Day 2025 BTS/SP Video
11 views • 13 hours ago

CTP S2E102 before Audio edits 19m 51s...

CTP S2E102 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat May 31 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E102) Honoring the Fallen Beyond Memorial Day 2025

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: "Honoring the Fallen Beyond Memorial Day" TheLibertyBeacon

CTP (S2E102) Remembering the Fallen: Beyond Memorial Day

Memorial Day represents a solemn day of remembrance, not celebration, originating as "Commemoration Day" to honor those who died during the Civil War and has evolved to commemorate all who died while serving our nation.

• Understanding the differences between Armed Forces Day (honors those currently serving), Memorial Day (remembers those who died while serving), and Veterans Day (honors all who served)

• Avoiding phrases like "Happy Memorial Day" to maintain the somber nature of the observance

• Importance of precision in language when discussing memorials and commemorations

• Recommended resources including Ronald Reagan's Memorial Day speeches, Billy Ray Cyrus's "Some Gave All," and Presidential addresses

• Acknowledgment of ongoing military operations worldwide where service members continue to face danger

• Recognition that honoring fallen heroes should extend beyond just Memorial Day


Episode related pieces...

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/honoring-the-fallen-beyond-memorial-day/

