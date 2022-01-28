© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Las Olimpiadas, EL FÚTBOL, Los Deportes, y el Nuevo Orden Mundial, PARTE 1: El Panteón de Los dioses
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • January 28, 2022
La “Mitología” y La Realidad chocan de frente. El mundo de los deportes y el entretenimiento son puestos bajo el escrutinio de La verdad.
Los super héroes y los dioses, adoración o entretenimiento.
¿Qué tienen que ver Las Olimpiadas y el Mundial de Fúbol con el Nuevo Orden Mundial, y más importante aún, cómo afecta tu salvación?
Los Iluminatis, la Masonería, y su influencia en el mundo de hoy.
“Salid de Ella Pueblo Mío” (APOC. 18:4)
Cristoverdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/las-olimpiadas-el-futbol-los-deportes-parte-1/
Los super héroes y los dioses, adoración o entretenimiento.
¿Qué tienen que ver Las Olimpiadas y el Mundial de Fúbol con el Nuevo Orden Mundial, y más importante aún, cómo afecta tu salvación?
Los Iluminatis, la Masonería, y su influencia en el mundo de hoy.
“Salid de Ella Pueblo Mío” (APOC. 18:4)
Cristoverdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/las-olimpiadas-el-futbol-los-deportes-parte-1/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.