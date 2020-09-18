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YOU ARE ALL BEING REPLACED
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81 views • September 18, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3715/is-civic-nationalism-doomed-call-in-show-june-7th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3715-is-civic-nationalism-doomed-call-in-show-june-7th-2017
Question: “I work for the largest employer in a western state with an employee base of over 40,000 people. Recently, the entire web development department was told that they will be losing their jobs within the next two weeks and being replaced by a consultant company. The employees who are losing their jobs are being forced to participate in ‘knowledge transfer’ meetings each day with their replacements of this consultant company, most of which are offshore in India. This is a growing trend among companies with large IT staffs as developers, architects, database admins and analysts are expensive components of the payroll. With Trump's focus on keeping American jobs in America, why is there little or no coverage of the intellectual exodus of technical positions offshore?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3715-is-civic-nationalism-doomed-call-in-show-june-7th-2017
Question: “I work for the largest employer in a western state with an employee base of over 40,000 people. Recently, the entire web development department was told that they will be losing their jobs within the next two weeks and being replaced by a consultant company. The employees who are losing their jobs are being forced to participate in ‘knowledge transfer’ meetings each day with their replacements of this consultant company, most of which are offshore in India. This is a growing trend among companies with large IT staffs as developers, architects, database admins and analysts are expensive components of the payroll. With Trump's focus on keeping American jobs in America, why is there little or no coverage of the intellectual exodus of technical positions offshore?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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