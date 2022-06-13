Turn 4 stroke gasoline engine into water powered engine

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mirrored from (and there is CC English there):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FN61LrKMLmE
(Mirrored from) The Crazy Channel
Today we are going to teach you how to convert a gasoline engine to run on water, that is, an engine with water as fuel. The hydrogen engine that runs on water is a chimera that has been said to be impossible for decades, but we have access to confidential and secret information, and we have discovered the compound HH+, which, if used as an electrolyte, can produce a large amount of hydrogen . This will be enough to run any motor
Index
00:00 Introduction
00:18 Preparing the pieces to cut them
00:30 Cutting the 304L stainless steel parts
00:53 Drilling the pieces (One 6mm and one 11mm hole in each piece)
01:18 Preparation of the Hydrolysis tank
01:45 Cutting the M6 threaded rods
02:00 Assembly of the Hydrolysis reactor
04:28 Preparation of the Hydrogen safety container
05:38 Manufacture of the support for the Hydrolysis equipment
06:15 Electrical connections
06:54 We remove the fuel tank and set up our Hydrolysis equipment
07:49 Preparation of the air filter
08:03 Filling the HH+ secret water and electrolyte reservoirs
08:41 Test inside the workshop
09:31 Carburetor adjustment
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