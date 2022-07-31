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Creeping Corporatism TNP Clips EP46
TNP (The New Prisoners)
TNP (The New Prisoners)
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10 views • July 31, 2022

In this clip thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry talk about Lord Fauci's retirement plan along with other examples of creeping corporatism. For full episodes and other content click on the links below.


A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or

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