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Debunking the myths of homeschooling: The joys of learning with family
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The decision for parents to homeschool their children is now an obvious one with the onslaught of anti-family, anti-Christian agendas being forced on students at both public and private schools. Sadly, many Catholic schools are also part of the problem, and that has led many Catholic parents to take charge of their children's education, and faith formation. LifeSite's John Paul Gutschke profiles one family that has discovered the joys and challenges of homeschooling.
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