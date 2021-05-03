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Firejail Security Deep Dive
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323 views • May 03, 2021
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program that reduces the risk of security breaches by restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf. It includes security profiles for over 1000 common Linux applications such as Firefox, Chromium, Transmission, VLC etc.
Firejail website: https://firejail.wordpress.com
Software development: https://github.com/netblue30/firejail
Support: https://github.com/netblue30/firejail/issues
Firejail website: https://firejail.wordpress.com
Software development: https://github.com/netblue30/firejail
Support: https://github.com/netblue30/firejail/issues
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