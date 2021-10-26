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Man Collapses Outside Hospital Refusing Him Entry / Hugo Talks
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347 views • October 26, 2021
So much for any oaths they took to do all they can to save life . . . . this is beyond words . . . the ambos came to help at the end but it did not look good . . . . NO DOCTORS, NURSES CAME OUT TO CHECK THIS POOR MAN . . . at the very they ought to lose their licenses to practice medicine!!!
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