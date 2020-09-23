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5G Causes Covid19 Flu Symptoms and What's Chem-trails dropping over You?
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424 views • September 23, 2020
Every advancement in Electromagnetic Frequencies has accompanied a Viral Outbreak- Radio Waves and the Spanish Flu, 1918-1920, Radar, WiFi, Flu has increased since 2G, advanced with 3G and 4G and now 5G- Join my lecture for some good sense education about some of the Governments methods of making you sick and the weaker among us to die-
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