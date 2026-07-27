The Fragile System Feeding the World, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

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The world's food system relies on interconnected supply chains, energy, and agriculture working together. This discussion explains why disruptions in one area can ripple across the globe and affect food production everywhere.
#SupplyChain #FoodSecurity #Agriculture #GlobalEconomy #Preparedness #Resilience
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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