Kylie Jenner's New Classic Beauty Routine | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

"I've missed you Vogue!" Kylie Jenner is back to show off her updated beauty routine. Since the last time we saw her, Kylie's changed her look quite a bit.
"I wear a lot less but accomplish the same 'snatched' look," says Kylie about her more natural approach to makeup. Kylie also talks about using her hands more while applying foundation, entering her experimental era, her makeup inspos, and what Stormi thinks about beauty routines. https://tinyurl.com/ycxzsz8p
