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** The Biden Administration Crackdown on Trump Supporters Will Be Swift and Severe- Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges **
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343 views • November 24, 2020
** Trump Tweet: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fstfnews.com%2F
Donald J. Trump – 23/Nov/2020
-- I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good...
fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.
24/Nov/2020 –
-- What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”.
** Never concede to fake ballots & Dominion, no mention of the Presidency. He may expose “the most corrupt election in American political history,” but should he concede to the presidency it will be back to business as usual before Trump’s administration. The election process will remain corrupt to the core. Please see video discussion between Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges to get a good idea of what is in store for Trump Deplorables in Biden’s administration.
** The Biden Administration Crackdown on Trump Supporters Will Be Swift and Severe- Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges
by Dave Hodges, November 23, 2020
Audio: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-economics-education/biden-administration-crackdown-trump-supporters-will-be-swift-and-severe-steve-quayle-and-dave
-- The Biden Administration Crackdown on Trump Supporters Will Be Swift and Severe- Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges - by Dave Hodges, November 23, 2020
-- The CSS, Common Sense Show, had a most interesting interview with Steve Quayle. Dave Hodges and Steve Quayle discussed what their relative sources said about FEMA concentration camps for dissidents in which COVID isolation is the fabricated excuse. The particular topic is filled with multiple variables that great complicate this issue. However, Steve, Robert Griswold, Paul Preston agree that contrived and severe food shortages will likely be the entry point for a tyrannical regime attempting to gain total control. For example, food can be traded for outlawed guns. When the gun ownership is gone, the agenda can continue unabated.
This interview explores the whole totality of the problems America will face under a Biden administration.
The issue of Sidney Powell camp up with regard to her apparent removal from the Trump legal team. Later, after the broadcast, we determined that Powell was never part of the team and this had to be made clear because she was going into areas that the Trump team might not be able to.
Donald J. Trump – 23/Nov/2020
-- I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good...
fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.
24/Nov/2020 –
-- What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”.
** Never concede to fake ballots & Dominion, no mention of the Presidency. He may expose “the most corrupt election in American political history,” but should he concede to the presidency it will be back to business as usual before Trump’s administration. The election process will remain corrupt to the core. Please see video discussion between Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges to get a good idea of what is in store for Trump Deplorables in Biden’s administration.
** The Biden Administration Crackdown on Trump Supporters Will Be Swift and Severe- Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges
by Dave Hodges, November 23, 2020
Audio: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-economics-education/biden-administration-crackdown-trump-supporters-will-be-swift-and-severe-steve-quayle-and-dave
-- The Biden Administration Crackdown on Trump Supporters Will Be Swift and Severe- Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges - by Dave Hodges, November 23, 2020
-- The CSS, Common Sense Show, had a most interesting interview with Steve Quayle. Dave Hodges and Steve Quayle discussed what their relative sources said about FEMA concentration camps for dissidents in which COVID isolation is the fabricated excuse. The particular topic is filled with multiple variables that great complicate this issue. However, Steve, Robert Griswold, Paul Preston agree that contrived and severe food shortages will likely be the entry point for a tyrannical regime attempting to gain total control. For example, food can be traded for outlawed guns. When the gun ownership is gone, the agenda can continue unabated.
This interview explores the whole totality of the problems America will face under a Biden administration.
The issue of Sidney Powell camp up with regard to her apparent removal from the Trump legal team. Later, after the broadcast, we determined that Powell was never part of the team and this had to be made clear because she was going into areas that the Trump team might not be able to.
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