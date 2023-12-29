Residential building in Odessa on fire after a failed AD, which of course will be blamed on Russia

Residential building in Odessa on fire after a failed AD, which of course will be blamed on RussiaThis appears to be another building with consequences of UKR failed AD.

Adding from Rybar English:

Massive Attack on Ukrainian Territory

Today, the Russian Armed Forces launched a coordinated strike against enemy targets in the so-called rear regions of Ukraine.

▪️ Several dozen explosions were reported in various areas of Kharkov. Local authorities have stated that industrial plants, warehouses, and a tram depot, which has been targeted multiple times before, sustained damage.

Additionally, there are reports of an attack on the AFU hospital in Kyiv's district, as well as one of the enemy's military units and the Malyshev tank plant.

▪️ In Odessa, the port infrastructure was targeted, and authorities have also reported damage to a "mothballed" industrial facility.

Moreover, an ammunition depot in Belyaevka was hit earlier in the region, resulting in the detonation of ammunition. In the morning, debris from a rocket that was shot down over a residential area fell on an apartment building, causing casualties among the population.

▪️ In Kyiv, the target of the raid was warehouses in the Podolsk region, which were suspected to have been used by the enemy to store weapons.

Efforts to clear debris at the impact site are underway. Furthermore, the Lukyanovskaya metro station, located opposite the Artyom missile plant, was also attacked.

The air defense system also performed admirably, as objective monitoring footage showed a faulty missile striking a residential building in the Svyatoshinsky district.

▪️ An infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia was targeted with an attack.

▪️ Rockets struck a maternity hospital and a shopping center opposite in Dnepropetrovsk. According to our information, the target was a permanent enemy deployment point in the area.

▪️ During the night, the Geraniums once again attacked the military airfield in Starokonstantinov.

▪️ Authorities in Lviv shared footage of rocket debris hitting a residential building.

Furthermore, explosions were also heard in Kherson, Nikolaev, Krivoy Rog, Konotop, and Kirovograd. Information about the specific targets hit is currently being clarified.



