Women’s History Month Begins and Deb Fischer's Birthday is on March 1st, Spotlighting Why Women Shouldn’t Vote (Uncensored Version)

March is Women’s History Month, a time when we’re supposed to celebrate women’s contributions to society. But what better way exists to kick it off than on March 1st, the birthday of Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, who turns 74 in 2025? It’s the perfect moment to shine a spotlight on a harsh truth. Women shouldn’t vote, shouldn’t hold public office, and certainly shouldn’t lead men. Fischer’s career stands as a glaring neon sign of why giving women the ballot and power has dragged America—and Nebraska—into a swamp of chaos, insanity, and decline. Let’s celebrate her big day and Women’s History Month by laying out the case against women in leadership, with Fischer as Exhibit A.

Women are too swayed by feelings—tears flow over tax cuts, and hugs replace hard choices. Voting needs cold logic, not a soap opera script. They prioritize fleeting trends way too often and neglect the long haul. Men build civilizations, while women redecorate them. Women voters clump together, amplifying bad ideas. Look at Fischer’s wins in 2012 and 2018—female turnout handed her the reins, and now we’re stuck. Ads with puppies or sob stories hook them every time. Rational debate goes out the window. Before 1920, things hummed along fine without women’s ballots. Since then, we’ve seen endless wars, debt, and reality TV.

Women waffle with too much “collaboration” and not enough backbone. Leadership demands decisive chops, not committee hugs. They treat nations like nurseries, coddling instead of commanding. Men rule with steel, while women knit blankets. Gossip and grudges clog the gears. A man’s feud ends with a handshake, but a woman’s festers into a filibuster. Men don’t follow women naturally—biology says so. A female leader’s orders sound like suggestions, not mandates. From Cleopatra’s collapse to Fischer’s flops, history screams that women in charge tank things.

Deb Fischer’s 12 years in the U.S. Senate from 2013 to the present and eight years in Nebraska’s legislature from 2005 to 2013 serve as perfect examples of why women shouldn’t vote or lead. Women voters put her there, and what has she delivered? She’s handed us a laundry list of disasters proving she’s out of her depth.

When the pandemic hit, Fischer sat on the Commerce Committee while billions in relief funds vanished into fraud. She offered no audits and no outrage—just silence as Nebraska small businesses drowned. She funded masks and vaccines for nothing. She’s voted for bloated budgets adding trillions to the debt while preaching fiscal restraint. That’s hypocrisy in heels. Fischer’s done squat as illegal crossings spiked. Her Armed Services perch could’ve pushed militarized borders, but she’s too busy posing for ranch photos. On January 5, 2021, she said “unsubstantiated voter fraud claims” weren’t enough to challenge the 2020 election. Gutsy men fought, but she folded. She’s dodged the cultural fray, letting gender debates spiral without a peep. Nebraska’s kids face locker room lunacy while she naps. Summer 2020 burned, and Fischer didn’t demand crackdowns on Black Lives Matter riots. That’s lethargy, not leadership. She’s cozy with a corrupt D.C. machine, voting party lines over principle. There’s no swamp-draining here—just more mud. Fischer stays mum on media lies, letting Fox News and pals spin narratives. A real leader would’ve called them out. Under her watch, Nebraska’s rural decay has worsened—closed hospitals and crumbling roads persist—and she’s got no fix. Nationally, she’s a cog in the decline machine.

Fischer’s a rancher’s wife turned senator, but her leadership is as flimsy as a Sandhills breeze. Men need a captain, not a caretaker. Her wins—58% in 2012 and 57% in 2018—prove women voters pick familiarity over competence, dooming us to mediocrity. She’s no trailblazer. She’s a cautionary tale and a real-life nightmare.

So, Happy Birthday, Deb Fischer! Your 74th on March 1, 2025, kicks off Women’s History Month with a bang—a reminder of why women shouldn’t vote, hold office, or lead men. This March, let’s honor history by learning from it. Fischer’s failures show women in power spell trouble. America’s chaos—COVID scams, border breaches, and cultural rot—ties back to letting estrogen steer the ship. It’s time to dock it and hand the wheel to men. Let’s celebrate Women’s History Month by keeping women where they shine: out of the voting booth and off the podium.

