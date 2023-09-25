Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Katie Hopkins on the 'Online Safety Bill.... the policing your speech inside your home (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1896 Subscribers
61 views
Published 15 hours ago

MIrrored from YouTube channel Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL at:-

https://youtu.be/bBMqCiSbzxw?si=h5ov5IP5LDNrFvGj

25 Sept 2023Katie Hopkins on...

transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaukputinukrainewag the dogkievzelenskypuppet regimedombasson line safety bill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket