George Galloway MP: No more Mr Nice Guy (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 17 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway MP at:-

https://youtu.be/WbHwzrY1FGU?si=6l_dZc7q8XE0Qt6S

3 Apr 2024

Guts on the ground. Israel deliberately murdered the aid workers.  The corpses in al-Shifa. And no western country condemned the Iran embassy massacre


Keywords
iranjerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidsyriageorgiagazafamineabby martinembassybdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadahungerempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomal shifa hospital

