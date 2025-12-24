THE REDACTED EPSTEIN FILES RELEASE 🗄 ARE NOT QUITE REDACTED

🚨 “It turns out the US department for justice made that exact mistake”





This is Brilliant - Multiple Reports of people being able to copy and paste, parts of the redacted Epstein files, because someone administratively screwed up.





Every single bit of the decipherable redacted files will now come out ‼️





Privacy Notice





In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure. That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature. In the event a member of the public identifies any information that should not have been posted, please notify us immediately at [email protected] so we can take steps to correct the problem as soon as possible.





