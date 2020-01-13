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Episode #1747 - Sunday - January 12, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/933Mt_XRZAg
As Iranian Streets Explode, Trump Warns: “Don’t Kill Your Protestors” - 1747-6P
The initial hundreds or possibly thousands strong gatherings in Tehran spread to other cities amid a broad heightened security response which the day prior saw authorities briefly detain the British ambassador. Riot police have been deployed to the University of Tehran campus after fresh protests there, with reports of tear gas and after the previous day opposition social media accounts advanced unconfirmed claims that live fire was being used. On this point, President Trump had an early Sunday message for the Islamic Republic's leaders and security forces:To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! E-Militia News Article: As Iranian Streets Explode, Trump Warns: “Don’t Kill Your Protestors” – 1747-6P – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/C1rT30q8SyF
GUEST: Since early 2008 Tom Harris has been Executive Director of the science-based, non-partisan group, the International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC). From 2006 to 2008, Tom was Executive Director of the Natural Resources Stewardship Project (Canada). Tom’s basic education was in thermo-fluids and energy sciences and he has Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Harris has 30 years experience as a mechanical engineer/project manager, science and technology communications professional, technical trainer and S&T advisor to a former Opposition Senior Environment Critic in Canada’s Parliament. http://www.climatescienceinternational.org/
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