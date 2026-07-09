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Credits to Jesus is Lord
Trust in Christ. Trust in Him. He is our great God and our Savior (Titus 2:13). He is the Son of the living God sitting at the right hand of God the Father (Romans 8:34, Colossians 3:1, Hebrews 12:2) and is God manifest in the flesh (John 1:1, 14; 1 Timothy 3:16; Hebrews 1:8; Revelation 1:8).
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