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Trump 2020 Cruise Rally Portland Oregon! (Part 2)
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144 views • September 08, 2020
Another amazing Trump 2020 cruise rally in Oregon. This took place after Aaron Jay Danielson of Patriot Prayer was killed in Portland by Antifa a week before. And a few days before this video was published, another Patriot was run over and seriously injured by Antifa in Vancouver, WA. The silent majority is silent no longer!
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