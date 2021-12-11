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Project Runway 2015- Model Named KOVID Competes With Mask On
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43 views • December 11, 2021
This is called foreshadowing and predictive programming. A man called Kovid walks the runway on game show years before COVID plannedemic started. If you can't see that there is a medical tyrannical scam after watching this, then you never will. Its so obvious and it your face.
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