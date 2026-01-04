Piracy in Finland & detention of Russian citizens - Ship 'Fitburg' was transporting steel products of Russian origin, cargo confiscated

Piracy in Finland and the detention of Russian citizens.

The Finnish police have imposed a ban on leaving the country for Russian citizens who are part of the crew of the cargo ship Fitburg, which was detained on December 31 in a case of alleged damage to a telecommunications cable in the Gulf of Finland.

According to the police, since January 3, a travel ban has been imposed on one of the previously detained crew members - Russian citizens. Earlier, a similar measure was applied to two more sailors. Currently, three out of the 14 crew members of the ship are subject to travel restrictions.

In addition, the Finnish customs reported that Fitburg was transporting steel products of Russian origin, which, according to a preliminary assessment, are subject to EU sanctions. The cargo was confiscated pending clarification of a possible violation of the sanctions regime.