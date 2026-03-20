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3.20.26 - Free For All Friday!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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It's a Free For All Friday! Tons of topics to get into as we wrap up the week...the latest on Operation Epic Furty, SAVE Act fight will go all weekend, a decision is coming on the Ohio Haitians, and more "No Kings" bullsh*t is headed our way. We'll also dig deep into the fraud of USAID and the waste of our tax dollars, and Concerned Veterans For America will join us to announce a Senate endorsement!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy