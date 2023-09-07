A New Sign Appearing in the Heavens Over the Feast of Trumpets?

Wow! I think I found something Biblical in the stars...and it's not the Revelation 12 Sign! Watch! Show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GMoIvLzy5UiQPZQA00sJm3G8tn65QJs4/view?usp=share_link Revelation 12 Sign video: https://youtu.be/kslfj5C49aY Fall Feast prophesies: https://youtu.be/07_Bve17FN8 Feast of Tabernacles rapture: https://youtu.be/WgltHr5td-0 https://youtu.be/Pj_OXX3wcxM https://youtu.be/YBNvXmlJIko Daniel 9: https://youtu.be/KYQ4BMRNvoQ Fig Tree prophecy: https://youtu.be/HedLMC4PSEY Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s Revelation: Chapter by Chapter video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Go to the "MediaFire" link to get the latest downloads. https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos To order the jump drive with my videos, timelines, etc: https://endtimebiblestudy.com/ Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LDQEfvLM0TUo0VyDB-iku4_gi-d-qHBA/view?usp=sharing Novo para meus amigos lusófonos: 'Estudos Cronologia do Fim dos Tempos versão 2.6 em português' (traduzido por Eliane B., do blog brasileiro) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kBYoW3OXSKIA_HNPadbZgnEbKUTC-Zfr/view?usp=share_link Nouveau pour mes amis francophones !: Chronologie de la Fin des Temps - Harpazo (Enlèvement) et Parousie (2nde Venue de Jésus) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ASD6CpNGoisNikNNweuZ6qsQyr23HHii/view?usp=share_link NEW OPTION for downloading my videos and materials: The 64 GB drive is now available to download online for fr.ee here https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos . We ask that you sign up for an account through the link (if possible), which will grant the account additional bandwidth for others to download the videos in the future. Would you be interested in fellowshipping with like-minded people in your area? Email Amy if you’d like to be connected with someone in your area: [email protected]. (Disclaimer: Always exercise discernment and use good judgment when contacting anyone you do not know.) Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com

