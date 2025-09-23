An Energy Of Hope & Love

When you look at 100K people together — peaceful, forgiving and calm — you realize that’s why the left needs to lie about us.

The truth about us is so powerful.

Without the distortion filter of the media, this is what people will see.

You might realize what a lie you’ve been sold for so long.

The left have a right to be scared — not of guns, but of truth.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (22 September 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6379957180112