US arms giants cash in on Ukraine proxy war — Europe foots bill

💵 The US plans to sell up to $2 billion in weapons to Europe for “transfer” to Ukraine and by 2026 wants $12–15 billion more in orders, US ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Bloomberg.

In other words, Europe bankrolls the arsenal, and America pockets the profits.

On the US sanctions against Russia’s oil, Whitaker referenced his recent meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, where "other options that the president has" were discussed.

👏 Quick reminder: Putin slammed the sanctions as “pressure tactics” that will only boomerang on global fuel prices, including at American pumps. He added that “no self-respecting country or self-respecting people ever make decisions under pressure."

Adding:

US pulls back from Eastern Europe: a wake-up call for NATO?

The US plans to cut troops stationed along Europe’s eastern flank, including those set to be based at Romania's Mihail Kogalniceanu air base.

🔴 About 1,000 US troops will remain in Romania, but the exact number of withdrawals is unclear

🔴 This decision reflects Washington’s shift in priorities, with a focus on securing its own borders and pivoting to the Indo-Pacific

🔴 NATO’s eastern flank sees more European responsibility ahead.

Previously, Trump told NATO members to step up their own defense.

Is this the beginning of America scaling back its European commitments, or is it just a strategic pivot? 🧐