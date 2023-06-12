💥NATO's nazis hit Donetsk train station on Russia Day, killing a girl, injuring her 2-year-old child and passers-by
▪️ "We were afraid to go out right away, because we know that the cattle can shell a second time right away. <...> There were very few people there today, not even at the market, because on a holiday like this we were expecting something like this to happen. And now it has happened,
- said a local resident.
