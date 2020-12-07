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Social Media Companies Actively Encourage Terrible Behavior
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19 views • December 07, 2020
The dopamine hits from a like on Twitter or Facebook keep users coming back, and reinforce increasingly negative behavior and division amongst us in exchange for greater profits.
Younger generations are increasingly isolated from any heterodox views to their own, And live in an echo chamber which does not tolerate dissent.
Social media is destroying our ability to engage and actually debate one another in a fruitful manner. The Movie on Netflix, the Social Dilemma, was spot on in its findings.
#socialmedia #twitter #socialdilemma
http://www.RechargeFreedom for more
Younger generations are increasingly isolated from any heterodox views to their own, And live in an echo chamber which does not tolerate dissent.
Social media is destroying our ability to engage and actually debate one another in a fruitful manner. The Movie on Netflix, the Social Dilemma, was spot on in its findings.
#socialmedia #twitter #socialdilemma
http://www.RechargeFreedom for more
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