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DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI Vaccines Are Killing Our Children! All will Die! (MIRRORED)
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2391 views • January 03, 2022
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI Vaccines Are Killing Our Children! All will Die! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/e6be78e7-e062-4c65-af18-0898020135cf
Professor Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, a highly-acclaimed infectious medicine specialist in Germany, says of virus lockdowns: ‘They are grotesque, absurd and very dangerous … all these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide because of nothing but a spook’.
Mirrored - Max Resistance
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/e6be78e7-e062-4c65-af18-0898020135cf
Professor Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, a highly-acclaimed infectious medicine specialist in Germany, says of virus lockdowns: ‘They are grotesque, absurd and very dangerous … all these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide because of nothing but a spook’.
Mirrored - Max Resistance
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