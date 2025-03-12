Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (12 March 2025)

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of one mechanised brigade, and one motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Kazachya Lopan, Novaya Kazachya, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 35 troops, two artillery guns, and one ammunition depot.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades and one airmobile brigade of the AFU close to Bugayevka (Kharkov region), Novoye,

Drobyshevo, and Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 230 troops, three motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station, and three ammunition depots.

🚩 As a result of decisive actions, the Yug Group of Forces' units liberated Novomarkovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian troops hit formations of four formations mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, two airmobile brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, one National Guard brigade near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Seversk, Nikolayevka, Reznikovka, Chasov Yar, Druzhba, Konstantinovka, Krymskoye, Predtechino, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were more than 250 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five pickup trucks, one field artillery gun, one electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots.

↗️ Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops launched an attack on formations of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, two jaeger brigades, one unmanned aerial vehicle brigade, one assault regiment, one marine brigade near Zverevo, Sribnoye, Udachnoye, Peschanoye, Uspenovka, Novopavlovka, Shevchenko, and Krasnoarmeysk (DPR).

▪️The AFU losses were more than 445 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one French-made VAB armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made HMMW armoured vehicle, one Kazak combat armoured vehicle, four motor vehicles, & 7 artillery guns, including one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

🚩 As a result of active actions, the Vostok Group of Forces' units liberated Dneproenergiya (DPR).

💥 Russian troops delivered strikes at formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Otradnoye, Bogatyr, Komar, and Razliv (DPR).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 160 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including two French-made 155-mm Caesar and Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade close to Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, Chervony Mayak, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 40 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot.

🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged military facilities of the airfield infrastructure, one transport ship carrying ammunition, manufacture, storage and launch areas for drones as well as clusters of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas.

🔎 Air defence systems shot down three JDAM guided bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 91 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️657 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️46,361 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️600 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️22,127 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,526 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️22,508 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️32,717 units of support military vehicles