Can You Hear God's Voice? | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬​

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Do you hear God's voice? In this short video, learn how God speaks to you—calling you by name, guiding you with His eye, and even speaking through dreams. When He whispers peace, comfort, and encouragement, you’ll know His path and follow it, not the noise around you (John 10:27; Isa 1:3; Ps 32:8-9). Don’t be like a horse or mule—let Him lead you today.
Can You Hear God's Voice?
Prophetic Time | 3 November 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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